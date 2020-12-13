The Chisum ISD board will consider and discuss possible action on an application of appraised value limitation of qualified property and an agreement for limiting appraised value of property for Mockingbird Solar Center, LLC, at Monday night’s board meeting.
The board will also discuss substitute pay for custodial and cafeteria substitutes, a Covid resolution, the 2019-2020 audit report and the Chapter 41 contract for purchase of attendance credit.
The board meets at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Chisum ISD administration building, 3250 Church St.
