U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-4, who represents Lamar and Red River counties, among others, hosted a town hall meeting via telephone Tuesday, where constituents asked questions mostly aimed at political talking points.
Fallon began the town hall by informing listeners about the four topics he’s wrestling with in Washington, D.C.: inflation, the economy, energy and the border.
Fallon blamed inflation on U.S. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which injected $1.9 trillion into the economy to aid state and local governments’ fight against COVID-19.
“The fact of the matter is that real wages have decreased every single month, 21 months in a row, since Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan back in early 2021,” Fallon said.
However, according to research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war have also been major contributing factors.
“A global pandemic, a war in Europe, and, yes, fiscal and monetary policy decisions have combined to limit supply and boost demand,” federal reserve president Patrick T. Harker wrote in October. “The result has been inflation running at 40-year highs.”
Fallon said he was shocked that the U.S. under Biden has leased the fewest acres of federal land and water for oil and natural gas exploration and drilling since World War II.
“There’s been a war on American energy by the Biden administration and democratic allies and on Capitol Hill, and it’s unfortunate,” Fallon said.
Currently, the oil and gas industries lease more than 25 million acres of federal land, with roughly half of that unused, according to the Bureau of Land Management website.
Fallon also attacked Biden on the lack of oil refineries in the U.S. and policies regarding the border.
Fallon answered a dozen questions from constituents across the Congressional Fourth District, but no one from Lamar County spoke.
A Red River County resident commented on the lack of disaster declaration and state aid, which would help people affected by the Nov. 4 tornados that wiped out parts of Lamar and Red River counties.
“We have gotten zero response from Abbott’s office, from (Federal Emergency Management Agency) or from anybody else as far as help for cleanup or anything like that,” she told the congressman.
Fallon did not have an answer but told the woman and any other affected constituent listening to call his office with concerns.
“We beg anybody that’s listening on this call to call our office, and we will get on it immediately,” he said. “Our job is to advocate for you.”
Other questions asked by constituents pertained to immigration, the Keystone XL pipeline and conspiracies about various federal agencies.
Fallon also brought up his October debate against his former Democratic challenger Iro Omere, which was held at Love Civic Center in Paris.
“We debated our Democratic opponent in October, not because I thought it’s a safe Republican district,” Fallon said. “I did it because I think it’s important for the constituents to see both sides, but also because I really wanted to see what (Omere) was going to say to defend this administration’s positions.”
Fallon closed out the town hall meeting by saying the greatest honor of his professional life was representing the Fourth District of Texas.
“And, you know, the country is worth fighting for,” he said.
