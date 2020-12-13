The North Lamar ISD board of trustees is expected to approve an application for an appraised value limitation for a solar farm west of Paris on Highway 82 when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
If approved, the district will limit roughly $120 million in capital investment by Mockingbird Solar Center to $30 million, according to the center’s application with the Texas Comptroller’s office. In exchange, Mockingbird will make a supplemental yearly contribution of more than $200,000 for the next 15 years in addition to a one-time payment to cover any tax revenue lost by the district because of the agreement. The limitation does not apply to the interest and sinking side of the district’s tax rate, nor to Lamar County or Paris Junior College property taxes.
Other agenda items include an investment report, attendance and enrollment, grant funding, the 2020-21 district improvement plan, an educator appraisal waiver, upcoming superintendent evaluation and board training. Trustees will discuss personnel matters and consult with an attorney, if necessary, regarding a Parkhill Smith & Cooper agreement for professional services.
