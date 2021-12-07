Red River County Public Library children’s librarian Barb Moore shows some componets of a window dsiplay that holds clues to a Christmas song title. See this one has a tree, the word dance in the book title and when in a store window it will have a rock with it. Now guess the song title.
CLARKSVILLE — Some businesses around the square and others along Walnut Street are helping the Red River County Public Library trigger area children’s interest in reading.
As part of the city’s Christmas on Main celebration Dec. 11, the businesses will have items displayed in their storefront windows as part of the library’s holiday scavenger hunt.
“In the windows, there will be clues such as a figurine or ornament along with a book,” children’s librarian Barb Moore said. “Then they will have to figure out what Christmas song the clues represent.”
Those who want to get in on the hunt can pick up a form at the library before Dec. 11 and start filling it out by checking downtown storefront windows, Moore said.
The forms are filled out and then turned into the library by 11 a.m. Dec. 11 for a drawing.
“It’s something fun for children and their parents can help them out,” she said. “It adds to the holiday atmosphere.
“I hope this will encourage children to come into the library and read, and enjoy some of our programs such as story time and crafts,” she added.
