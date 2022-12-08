Eula Jeanne Brown ,Broadway, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at 91 years of age. She is preceded in death by her husband Dewey; mother, Naomi; father, Alvis; and siblings, Alvis, Anna, Edmond, Jake, and Pete. She is survived by her siblings Kenneth, Mary, and Robert; her two children; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jeanne was born into the Broadway Family in 1931. She graduated from Detroit High School in Texas in 1948. She met Dewey Brown in Fort Worth and they married in 1952. Her passions were Jesus, family, and helping people, and in pursuit of her calling she received a diploma in religious education from Golden Gate Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California. Jeanne and Dewey lived in Alaska for a time, where they led a church youth group near the Army and Air Force Bases in Anchorage. Later they moved to California where they settled down permanently.
Jeanne was a longstanding member of the Baptist Church and in addition to working with youth groups, she enjoyed teaching childrens’ Sunday School classes for several years. Jeanne treasured family gatherings and hosted annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at her home, where many fun traditions were enjoyed. She was an avid reader and writer, often writing letters to keep in touch with family and friends near and far. Jeanne was dearly loved and will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. She made a positive and lasting impact on this world by loving, teaching, and inspiring the next generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.