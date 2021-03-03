Willie Jim Dawes, of Chicota, Texas, passed from this life on March 3, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Willie Jim was born in Arkansas on May 15, 1940, to the Rev. Frankie and Virgie Dawes.
She spent most of her life as a homemaker, cooking, canning and gardening. She had a deep love for animals, especially dogs, and spent most of her free time tending to them. She enjoyed being outdoors, watching birds, sleeping and watching TV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Frankie and Virgie; sister, Louise Mitchell; and a daughter, Darline Jones.
She is survived by her children, Donna Payne, of Garretts Bluff, Randy Freeman and wife, Christine, of Forest Chapel, Mike and wife, Norma, of Direct; and a son-in-law, Joey Jones; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Bill Dawes and wife, Julia, of Chicota, Woodrow Dawes, of Arthur City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted by Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at Little John Cemetery in Chicota, Texas, with the Rev. Jake Jones officiating. No formal visitation has been scheduled.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dawes family at fry-gibbs.com.
