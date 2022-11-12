Virginia Estell Bartlett Nov 12, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia Estell Bartlett, 80, born on Sept. 6, 1942, at Jennings, Texas and passed away on Oct. 30, 2022 at Brentwood Nursing home.She is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Browning.She was preceded in death by her parents, William Herman and Margaret Estell McGee; her husband, Jack Oliver Bartlett.Body was donated to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Ann Browning Virginia Estell Bartlett Jack Oliver Bartlett William Herman Margaret Estell Mcgee Parents Nursing Home Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClean up continues after estimated EF 3 tornado hit countyBrandon Ryan HutchinsRobert FarrisFREE TO READ: Storm over, now work begins: Residents prepare for lengthy rebuildRestaurant owner apologizes after viral "blackface" photoVolunteers sought for tornado clean up, victim assistanceDeath Notices For Tuesday, November 8, 2022One charter amendment fails in city voteGlenda Sue FullerPatsy Ruth McCool Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedClean up continues after estimated EF 3 tornado hit county (2) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
