Sherri Hanna Cheatwood, age 57, of Cuthand, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Medical City Hospital in McKinney.
Sherri was born on Jan. 21, 1964, in Lake Village, Arkansas, to Floyd and Frances Burns Hanna.
She was employed with Healthcare Express in Mt. Pleasant and a member of Bogata Missionary Baptist Church.
Her parents; and two brothers, Larry and Barry Hanna preceded her in death.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Bogata Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. C.A. Middleton, the Rev. Joey Williams and the Rev. John Purviance officiating. Burial will follow in McCrury Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Covid-19 regulations apply. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church. Mrs. Cheatwood will lie in state on Sunday and Monday evening at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are James Bell, Scott Bell, Joey Hanna, Jesse Hanna, Collin Alford and Elbert Cheatwood. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Puckett, Jimmy Puckett, Mark Mitchell and James Lawson.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky Cheatwood, of Cuthand, they were married on June 6, 1982, in Cuthand; two sons, Clinton Cheatwood and wife, Kayla, of Reno and Cody Cheatwood and wife, Lynann, of Cuthand; two sisters, Eyvette Alford and husband, Chris, of Bogata and Terri Bell and husband, Mike, of McKinney; grandchildren, Emma, Libby and Cawyer Cheatwood; her best friend, Barbara Smith Bryant, of Foley, Alabama; special brother, Kenneth Palmer and wife, Mary Lynn, of Bogata; brother-in-law, Jeff Cheatwood and wife, Dina, of Gilmer; and several nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
