Officers with the Paris Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of 19th Street SW at 3:31 p.m. Thursday. It was reported that a 20-year-old man had threatened to assault a 21-year-old woman with a pair of scissors. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating building, home burglaries
Paris police responded to a burglary of a building in the first block of 44th Street SW at 8:56 a.m. Thursday. It was reported that someone entered a house that is under construction and stole several interior doors and some custom molding. The total value of the items were estimated at nearly $1,000. The incident is under investigation.
At 1:31 p.m. Thursday, Paris police met with a complainant of a home burglary and were told someone had “jimmied” the front door to enter the apartment in the 400 block of Grand Avenue and had stolen a personal item. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 104 calls for service on Thursday.
