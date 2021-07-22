JULY 21 to JULY 22
Paris Police Department
Kadarius Omar Washington, 19: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ashlee Yvonne Wade, 23: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Tyquindas Qua Shon Dillard, 23: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Steven Ray McGregor, 56: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault on a public servant.
Khrissa Boley, 24: Public intoxication.
Chelsey Nocole Cole, 33: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams/analogue.
