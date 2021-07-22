For the record cuffs
JULY 21 to JULY 22

Paris Police Department

Kadarius Omar Washington, 19: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Ashlee Yvonne Wade, 23: Theft of property, $100 to $750.

Tyquindas Qua Shon Dillard, 23: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Steven Ray McGregor, 56: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault on a public servant.

Khrissa Boley, 24: Public intoxication.

Chelsey Nocole Cole, 33: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams/analogue.

