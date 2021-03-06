When North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees meets at 6 p.m. Monday, trustees are to consider resolutions and waivers relating to the recent winter storm, and are to discuss Covid-19 guidelines in relation to the governor’s recall of coronavirus proclamations, including the recall of a statewide mask requirement. Trustees meet at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board is to consider employee pay during the winter storm along with a missed school day waiver for Feb. 17-19 and a waiver for remote instruction Feb. 16.
Other agenda items include updates concerning maintenance, attendance and enrollment in addition to a report of E-rate funding, which relates to technology. The board is to see proposals for a depository services contract and is to appoint a board member to serve on the district’s Teacher of the Year selection committee.
Meeting in executive session, trustees are to consider renewal and non-renewal of professional personnel contracts, including teachers, administrators and other professionals, and are to meet in private consultation with an attorney.
