TUESDAY
Paris Kiwanis Club: Noon meeting at Community Exhibit Building at Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris. Program by Joan Mathis on 19th Amendment.
MAU Workforce Solutions Hiring Event for Kimberly-Clark: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m., Love Civic Center, 2025 Collegiate Drive; bring two forms of ID and direct deposit information; face masks required. Visit mau.com/parisevent for more information.
WEDNESDAY
5th Annual Fields of Faith: 6 p.m., Love Civic Center.
