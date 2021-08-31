AUG. 28 to AUG. 31
Paris Police Department
Larry Matthew Black, 51: Violation of bond/protective order with two or more previous convictions.
Jayla Monique King, 21: Robbery and abandon endanger child.
Sergio Eduardo Cabrera, 23: Criminal trespass.
A llen Ray McFarland, 61: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Rashad Dwayne Biggers, 35: Endangering others while eluding.
Gary Lee Clark Jr., 31: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
Donetta Annette Robinson, 39: Theft of property and public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Department of Public Safety
Monique Arnetta Moore, 29: Possession of marijuana.
Johntrell Darnae Chevis, 30: Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and no driver’s license.
Joshua Dwayne Chevis, 29: Unlicensed carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
