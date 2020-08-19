Ms. Marilyn Ross, 63 years old, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Aug. 15, 2020, in Pearline Loving Care in Dallas, Texas.
Graveside services are set for Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Reed Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas, with Pastor P.A. Porchia officiating. Interment will be at Reed Cemetery, under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home. Public Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
