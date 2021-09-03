A Quiltmaker’s Journey, Carol Jean Anderson Bryant, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Paris, Texas.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1937 to Edwin C. and Isabelle Hazelcamp Anderson in Hibbing, Minnesota. Carol had two siblings, Kay and Jim.
She grew up in Hibbing, spending much of her time at the family cabin on the shores of Swan Lake. She graduated from Hibbing high school in 1955. She then attended nursing school in Rochester, Minnesota, graduating in 1958.
In October 1958, she married E.P. “Phil” Bryant, M.D. and together they grew to a family of 10, with eight children, Sarah, Katie, Phyllis, John, Kelly, Barbara, Gail and Steven.
The family started in Chisholm, Minnesota, then lived in Ellendale, Minnesota for many years. They moved to Texas in 1974, first to Bonham and then to rural Lamar County.
Carol and Phil shared a love of family, medical knowledge, pets, road trips and summers at the cabin. Carol was a well-respected registered nurse and became certified in critical care, serving as a charge nurse in the ICU at McCuistion Regional Medical Center, now Paris Regional Medical Center. She was an avid reader and talented quiltmaker and we always looked forward to the next book swap or the newest quilt project. Her beautiful quilts are now cherished heirlooms for family and a few close friends (quilt envy is real).
Carol was an active member of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild and a longtime member of Powderly United Methodist Church. She made lifelong friends wherever she went and always made a sustained effort to maintain those friendships. Carol’s retirement from nursing allowed her love for volunteerism to flourish. She always tried to nourish those most in need and nurture those most overlooked. Her many endeavors included leading the local food bank, delivering meals on wheels and distributing books to underprivileged children.
Carol is survived by her children Katie (Bob) Sparks, of Alpharetta, Georgia; Phyllis Bryant Loe, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; John (Diane) Bryant, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Kelly Bowyer, of Arlington, Texas; Barbara (Dan) Wallace, of Dubuque, Iowa; Gail (Edward) Deml, of New Braunfels, Texas; and Steven Bryant, of Arthur City, Texas. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Georges Bertail; 11 grandchildren, Jessica, Michelle, Johnny, Joanna, Aaron, Danielle, Kyle, Lindsey, Courtney, Natalie and Lane; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, E.P. Bryant, M.D.; daughter, Sarah Bryant Bertail; beloved grandmother, Ida Marie Anderson; parents, Edwin and Isabelle Anderson; sister, Kay Furlong; and brother, Jim Anderson.
In lieu of visitation and funeral services and at Carol’s request, her ashes will be spread at her beloved cabin on Swan Lake, followed by a celebration of life where we will all embrace in her everlasting love and menagerie of quilts. Yes, she cleverly found yet another way to get us all to the cabin.
In lieu of flowers, please donate your time and services to a local cause or charity of your choice.
