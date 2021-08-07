Aug. 6-7
Paris Police Department
Kimberly Lyles, 45: Resisting arrest, search or transport; possession/use inhale/ingesting volatile chemical; and possession/use/ingesting volatile chemical.
Jasmine Denise Carr, 32: Assault causing bodily injury, family member.
Sheriff’s Office
Danielle Renae Jack, 40: Theft of property, more than $100 but less than $750; bond surrender for theft of property, more than $100 but less than $750; and failure to appear for theft of property, more than $100 but less than $750.
Leonard Mayron Hayes, 62: Bond surrender for indecency with a child/sexual assault.
Matthew Kendell Brown, 27: County Court Commit/motion to revoke probation for assault causing bodily injury and county court commit/motion to revoke probation for criminal mischief, more than $100 but less than $750.
Edward James Demolle, 54: Judgement nisi for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, more than 200 grams but less than 400.
John Robert Smith, 38: County court commit for driving while intoxicated, his second or more.
