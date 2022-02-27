Patricia Michaela Overturf passed away peacefully at her home on Feb.15, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Patricia was born in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 7, 1936 to George and Margaret Matheus Kelley.
She was raised in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated from West Phoenix High School. She lived in many states but considered Texas her home and loved being with her family in Maine.
Throughout her life, Patricia had many interests and hobbies. She had a fondness for romance novels, especially Nora Roberts, she enjoyed many family gatherings whether it be in the heart of Texas in the middle of summer or in the middle of a Maine winter during the holidays. She enjoyed playing UNO and Monopoly with her grandsons. She was an avid collector of clocks, loved the color turquoise and was very generous in finding little gifts for those in her life that she took a liking to. Patricia was known for her quick wit and made an impression on everyone who had the blessing of being around her for any length of time.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Dennis Kelley; her sons, Jackie Overturf and Kenneth Overturf; and two of her grandsons, Adam J. Aube and Richard “Kyle” Overturf.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Patty Aube and son-in-law, Eddie Aube, of Brunswick Maine; her son, Richard Overturf, of Texas; a brother, Rory Kelley; and a sister, Kathleen Kelley, both of Scottsdale, Arizona; and 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Patricia is also survived by Wilma Weaver, of Paris, Texas and John Doran, of Quincy, Maine, her long-time best friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Maine.
