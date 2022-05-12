Jean Marion Marchbanks Coston went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 9, 2022.
She was born on Dec.19, 1932, in Lamar County to Theodore Arthur Marchbanks and Ethel Miller Marchbanks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Chilton and Amelia Walker; her daughter, Caroline Coston Lilley; her husband, Travis Coston; and her sister-in-law, Melba Epps.
She is survived by her children, Gency Fortenberry and husband, Mike; Bubba Coston and wife, Susan; and Trava Drake and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Cory Fortenberry, Cody Fortenberry, Cari Dees and husband, Sam, Kyle Coston and wife, Renee, Ali Coston, Jacey Caroline Lilley, Aaron Ables, and Ellie Grace Ables; great-grandchildren, Travis Coston and wife, Jaci, Kenley Coston, Mason Bouleware, Cord Dees and Judah Dees; sister-in-law, Beverly Rodgers; and special cousins, Ross Lee Miller and Nancy Enloe; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
We are especially thankful for the wonderful ladies who cared for Dad and Mrs. “C” during these last years, Terry Hudson, Maria Howell, Ellen Stephens, Jana Leverton, Cindy Caban, Loretta Wakefield, Alzie McCarty, Helena Bowling, Hope Robertson, Kari Lemons and Lisa Follmar. We are also deeply grateful to our dear home health nurse, Lezlie Gordon, of Lewis Home Health, Mom’s precious primary care provider, Carolyn Robinson, FNP, and our amazing Hospice nurse, Rachel Wood, of Platinum Hospice.
Jean received her real estate license in the early 1970’s and went to work in the office of John Crain at Real Estate Associates on Lamar Avenue. In a few short years she obtained her Broker license and worked successfully in the industry for over 20 years. She made many friends with new families who were new to the area that she helped find a home. She was very active during those years in The Paris Board of Realtors. She fondly told the story of Travis calling her while she was at home ironing to tell her she needed to come to work at the office at the concrete plant in 1988. She dropped everything and went straight to 155 East Oak Avenue where she presided over office operations at Coston & Son Ready Mix for the next 20 plus years. She eventually retired to take care of Travis when his health began to fail but she continued to be very involved with operations at the plant until her last days. She said that working was her greatest passion and joy.
She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Paris, Texas where she served faithfully in many roles, including Chairman of the Board, Vice-Chairman of the Board, Deacon, Chairman of Deacons, Chairman of Elders, Trustee, Chairman of Trustees, Worship Chairman and helped with the youth. Even in her later years, she was affectionately known as the “powerhouse in the pantsuit.”
Our “Meme” will be remembered as a diligent worker who thought every job should be done to perfection. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend, treasured by many. Her work ethic was unmatched, and she passed a legacy of strength, resilience, and loyalty to her family.
Her family will receive friends on Thursday evening, May 12, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bright Holland Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Paris, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 780 20th Street NE, Paris, Texas; or to His Place Fellowship (Youth Building Fund), P.O. Box 128, Paris, Texas 75461.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
