Two Paris men are in the Lamar County Jail facing charges of property theft and evading arrest after a multi-agency search around FM 905 and CR 12200.
Jesse Doyle Smith, 35, and Christopher Michael Moxley, 25, remain in the jail without a set bond following their Tuesday afternoon arrest in a wooded area near CRs 12200 and 12530.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1 p.m. from someone driving south on FM 905 near the Marvin Community who drove up on a single vehicle rollover accident with two men nearby. The person offered to call for help, but told deputies the men took off running into the woods toward the west.
Responding deputies discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Paris in the early morning hours Tuesday.
A perimeter was set up and a search began, ending with Smith’s and Moxley’s arrests, according to the sheriff’s office. Both were medically checked before they were taken to the jail. Both are awaiting arraignment, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies were assisted in the search by Paris Police Department, Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Texas State Game Warden, Texas Department of Public Safety, aerial drones from the Paris Fire Department, Lamar County Emergency Management, Reno Police Department, and a TDCJ dog team from the Buster Cole Unit.
“I commend the quick response from all the responding agencies to help apprehend these two suspects. A combined effort was quickly put in place with perimeters set, a dog team on the ground and technology utilized to put these criminals behind bars and out of our communities,” Sheriff Scott Cass said. “Also, I appreciate our citizen involvement for calling in on these two individuals and the CERT team for supplying water for the officers and first responders.”
