Gayland Duane Campbell

Gayland Duane “Scratch” Campbell, 53, of Paris, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1968 in Longview, Texas, the son of John Gayland “Ducky” and Linda Ruthart Campbell.
Scratch was a longtime employee of the Paris Housing Authority. He was a lover of sports especially golfing and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Gayland “Ducky” Campbell.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Ruthart Clark; children, Nicklaus Campbell and Palmer Campbell; sister, Terri Campbell Cohen; nieces, Regan Cohen Stover and Kelsey Cohen; and several cousins.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Campbell family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
