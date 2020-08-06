Paris police have charged 33-year-old Adrian Kyle Lane, of Paris, with multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Fitzhugh Avenue on Wednesday.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:37 p.m. for speeding, and during the stop, the officer smelled what was believed to be marijuana. Officers said when asked, Lane produced a plastic cup containing the suspected drug.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found more suspected marijuana and more than a gram of suspected cocaine.
Lane is charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivering marijuana and tampering with evidence. Lane was booked and is waiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating car theft
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft in the 400 block of 13th Street NE at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that a red 2002 Chevrolet Suburban had been stolen from the residence.
The vehicle was seen later in the evening traveling in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Street. By the time the officer could turn around to make contact with the driver, the vehicle had been abandoned in the 200 block of 13th Street NE. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday.
