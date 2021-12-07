Keith Alan Middleton passed away on Dec. 5, 2021 peacefully at his home.
He was born on Feb. 15, 1967 to Jane Baugh and Kenneth A. Middleton in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He graduated from Detroit High School in 1986. He was a Quality Control Inspector for a number of years for T&K, Blossom Machine and Abbot Labs. He was a devoted son, father, grandfather and a friend to many.
He will be cremated at his request and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Baugh; brother, Chris Baugh; sons, Michael Middleton and Tanner Middleton; grandchildren, Addisyn, Steele and Otto Middleton; uncle, David Flournoy; niece, Teresa Baugh and nephew, Kevin Baugh and his wife, Ashlee Baugh; great-nephews, Alex Baugh, Justin Baugh and Drake Goforth; great-nieces, Chloe and Ali Soderholm and Stevie Goforth; as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; step-father, JH Baugh; grandparents, Cecil and Janice Flournoy and Addie Baugh; cousin, Tommy Flournoy; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.