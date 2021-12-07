Keith Alan Middleton

Keith Alan Middleton

Keith Alan Middleton passed away on Dec. 5, 2021 peacefully at his home.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1967 to Jane Baugh and Kenneth A. Middleton in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He graduated from Detroit High School in 1986. He was a Quality Control Inspector for a number of years for T&K, Blossom Machine and Abbot Labs. He was a devoted son, father, grandfather and a friend to many.

He will be cremated at his request and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home.

He is survived by his mother, Jane Baugh; brother, Chris Baugh; sons, Michael Middleton and Tanner Middleton; grandchildren, Addisyn, Steele and Otto Middleton; uncle, David Flournoy; niece, Teresa Baugh and nephew, Kevin Baugh and his wife, Ashlee Baugh; great-nephews, Alex Baugh, Justin Baugh and Drake Goforth; great-nieces, Chloe and Ali Soderholm and Stevie Goforth; as well as numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; step-father, JH Baugh; grandparents, Cecil and Janice Flournoy and Addie Baugh; cousin, Tommy Flournoy; and numerous aunts and uncles.

