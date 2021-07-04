Paris City Hall
The Paris Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct several public hearings on petitions by the city to amend several zoning and land use ordinances on property throughout the city when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.

Commissioners also will conduct a public hearing and consider a petition for a specific use permit for an indoor commercial amusement facility at 1800 Lamar Avenue along with a public hearing on a city petition to amend an ordinance relating to mobile food units and food truck parks.

The commission also is to consider a final plat at 3143 NE Loop 286 and both preliminary and final plats at 541 11th NW St.

