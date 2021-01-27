Free Covid-19 Testing

Fannin County is hosting free Covid-19 testing throughout February. Registration is available at secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening. Testing available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:

Feb. 1-3 at Multipurpose Complex, 700 FM 87 in Bonham

Feb. 11-13 at 100 E. Main St. in Honey Grove (in parking lot behind Post Office)

Feb. 18-19 at Community Center, 203 N. Pearl St. in Trenton

Feb. 22-23 at City Park, 601 E. Locust St. in Leonard.