BONHAM — A fourth person will now be paid to help man the Fannin County Covid Vaccine Call Center after Commissioners’ Court action Tuesday.
The call center began operations Jan. 12, the same day commissioners approved paying one person $12 per hour for a 40-hour week through March 10. Commissioners on Jan. 19 added two temporary paid positions after learning the center received about 4,000 calls, although many were repeat callers who couldn’t get through. Tuesday’s action adds a fourth paid temporary employee, which commissioners deemed necessary as the call center’s phone lines remain busy and its queue full. The county’s contingency fund is being used to pay for the positions.
Commissioners established the call center — at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays — to take the load off the county’s approved Covid-19 vaccine providers and to create a list of willing residents those providers can contact as vaccine doses become available. Commissioners learned Jan. 19 that more than 1,500 names were on the list by Jan. 15.
County Judge Randy Moore said Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson asked for the fourth position as the call center works to call people back and get them scheduled for vaccination. The average wait time for a caller is about nine minutes, nine seconds, and the queue has remained full, commissioners were told.
With the meeting broadcast over Zoom, a question from the public about how poor cellular reception may prevent residents from receiving call backs was submitted. Moore assured the center will continue to return calls until a caller is reached.
Fannin County vaccine providers have received 4,650 vaccines in the seven weeks of the state’s rollout, and just 425 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were available Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The DSHS warns information on vaccine availability on its map may lag actual availability. The map shows the available doses at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, which was scheduled to receive 975 doses from the state this week. Shipments of vaccines are determined by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
The vaccines come at a time when the number of active Covid-19 cases in Fannin County remains elevated. There were 166 active cases on Monday, according to the DSHS. Moore said 89 of those cases were in the prisons, a number that’s doubled in a week. The county has had 2,226 confirmed cases and had 431 probably cases. There have been 2,453 estimated recoveries and 76 deaths.
“You know, I remember back six months ago when we first started into this thing, we thought when we had 10 or 15 (cases) that was a lot,” Moore said.
The county’s Trauma Service Area hospitalization rate was 21.81% on Sunday, the latest day for which the data was available by Tuesday’s meeting. The rate has remained steady for four consecutive days after falling from 24.21% on Jan. 18. It remains above the state’s 15% threshold that activates further business restrictions per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order 32. The order reduces restaurant and retailer capacity to 50% and closes bars when the hospitalization rate stays above 15% for seven consecutive days. The order has been in effect for Fannin County’s TSA since Dec. 4. It will lift if the rates falls below 15% for seven consecutive days.
Commissioners unanimously approved Moore’s recommendation that the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and the continuity of operations plan be extended an additional week.
