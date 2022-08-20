Lanny Dewayne Mills, 71, of Powderly, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Lanny, the son of Jessie Lee Mills and Margie Leotta Moore Mills, was born on Feb. 24, 1951, in Garretts Bluff, Texas.
He was a truck driver, hauling rock during most of his career, and retired several years ago. Lanny loved all genres of music. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a member of Cross Branch Cowboy Church.
His parents; three brothers, Tony, James Ray and Terry Lynn; and a nephew, Jimmy Mills, II preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Harris Mills, whom he married on March 3, 1977, building 45 years of memories; four siblings, Cathey Mills. of Denton, Larry Mills and wife, Audrey, of Emberson, Vivian Mills, of Tulia and Tina Boswell, of Paris; a brother-in-law, Bill Harris and wife, Billie, of Powderly; and a sister-in-law, Tanya Harris, of Stockton, California; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
