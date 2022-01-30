Harold Thomas Hyde Jr., “HT,” passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father Jan. 25, 2022, five days before he and Laura’s 57th anniversary. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on Sep. 23, 1942 to Harold Thomas Hyde Sr. and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Wheeler Hyde, the third of four children.
HT graduated from Paris High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University in 1964 with a BS degree inbusiness administration. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and served as treasurer and pPresident. While at SMU, he met the love of his life, Laura Marie Huddleston, and they married Jan. 29, 1965, at Highland Park Methodist Church in Dallas.
HT began his career at Ideal Sunbeam Bread Company in Paris, Texas, working with his father and brother, Tommy. The Ideal Baking Company in Paris later became the parent company of Holsum Baking Company of Port Arthur, Ideal Baking Company of Tyler, and Mrs. Bohnet’s Bakery of San Antonio. He was past president of the Texas Bakery Association. After the family sold the company in 1980, he founded Tylex, Inc. gas marketing company in Tyler, completely retiring in 2021.
Above all, it was his family who brought him his greatest pride and joy. He encouraged and supported them in their endeavors and special events. One of his greatest pleasures was hunting and playing golf with all his friends. He was a member of Marvin Methodist Church, a past director of Southside Bank, and a member of Willow Brook Country Club as well as a former founding member of Eagles Bluff Country Club.
HT was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” Hyde; and sister-in-law, Patty Finney Hyde. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Laura; sons, Harold Thomas Hyde III “Todd” and wife, Kim, and Trevor Lee Hyde and Jennifer of Kerrville; grandchildren, Hudson Taylor Hyde, Treves McKenzie Hyde and Talan Fairbank Hyde. He is also survived by his brother, Tommy, and sister-in-law, Sharlotte of Tyler, and brother, George, and sister-in-law, Bebe, of Kerrville; niece and nephews surviving HT are Zach and wife, Julie, of Greenville, Charlie Hyde and wife, Sandra, Shanda Breazeale and husband, Nathan, of Austin, Chad and Lyn Hyde of Kerrville and Ryan and Melissa Hyde of Spring; along with countless friends.
Pallbearers are Lin Barker, Dr. James Clark, Dr. James Cotton, John Hal Gabbert, Dr. Jan Garrett, Dr. Noah Israel, Mike Kavanaugh, Dr. Jim Muse, Scott Myers, Dr. John Walker, Andy Wall and Bill Wiley.
A memorial service in HT’s honor is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker officiating. A reception and celebration of his life will follow the service at Willow Brook Country Club. A private family interment at Cathedral of the Pines will precede the service and will be conducted under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Texas Symphony Orchestra (www.etso.org) 107 E. Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702; First Tee of Greater Tyler (www.firstteegreatertyler.org) 6284 County Road 152W, Bullard ,TX 75757; Marvin Methodist Church (www.marvinumc.com) 300 W. Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702; Grace Community School (www.gracetyler.org) 3025 University Blvd., Tyler,
TX 75701 or a charity of
your choice.
