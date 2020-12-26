Denise Lynne Wood of Bogata, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Dec. 24, 2020. Known as the baby of the family, she was born just twelve minutes after her twin sister. Denise grew up in Bogata, and was a vital and active volunteer for various groups and charities in Bogata and its surrounding communities. She had worked for the Bogata News for several years as the Bogata Editor before attending Aladdin Beauty College and joining her family at Wood Funeral Homes for more than 25 years where she was a hair and makeup stylist and funeral service attendant.
Denise had a genuine love for people and truly engaged and enchanted all that she met. She had an uncanny way of remembering everyone’s name and their back-story, which always made others feel comfort and trust in talking with her, knowing their secrets were safe. She took her cosmetologist license seriously and believed one’s hair couldn’t be too big or their makeup too dark. She was also known for her big “gaudy” jewelry collection. She loved to entertain, but relished housework of any kind. She was constantly learning new crafts and projects and liked nothing more than to have friends over to craft all day. You can’t think of Denise without smiling. She touched the lives of all that she met.
Surviving is her mother, Dee; her twin sister, Juliann; and her big brother, Tim; her spoiled baby, Bingo; her extended and loving family, the John D. and Virginia “Ma” Wright Family of Talco; two aunts, June Strohsahl of Longview and Betty Burns of Rockford, Illinois; uncle, James Cagle of Collinsville, Alabama; great-aunt, Lorene Tadlock of Cleveland, Alabama; special friend, Dr. Devabrata Ganguly; numerous cousins; and many-many friends.
She reunited with her daddy, James G. Wood, who died on Oct. 25, 2019, and she missed terribly; also preceding are her grandparents, Choyce M. and Lucy Wood and the Rev. Clyde T. and Bernice Green; uncle, Jerry Wood; and aunts, Judy Cole and Ann Cagle.
Because of Covid, a private service for Denise will be conducted with the immediate family in attendance, lead by our dear friend, Frankie Norwood. We ask that in memory of Denise, you give to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to any charity of your choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.