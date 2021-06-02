Lloyd David Willard, 86, of Blossom, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home while surrounded by loved ones.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Brad Michael, Pastor Justin Golden and Mike Ford officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Willard, the son of Kelf Barney Willard and Mattie Bishop Willard, was born on July 20, 1934, in the Crossroads Community near Pattonville, Texas.
At an early age, he was a farmhand from 1953 to 1956, raising livestock, operating and servicing tractors and combines. Due to not being able to attend high school because of needing to help his family, it was not until 1972, that Lloyd would receive his GED.
In Dec. 1956, he joined the United States Army serving 20 years before his retirement in Dec. 1976.
While in the military, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Silver, one Loop, Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star, Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Upon his retirement from the U. S. Army, he began a career with The Campbell Soup Company which spanned 16 years. At Campbell Soup, he received several safety awards.
In retirement, he had been on the Blossom City Council, was active in his grandchildren’s lives, and enjoyed working outside on pastureland. He was an active member of Victory Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma until his health failed.
Survivors include his wife, Emma Nell Deese Willard, whom he married on June 22, 1957, building 63 years of family and memories; daughters, Rhonda Rasberry and husband, Randy, of Dallas and Renea Smith and husband, Travis, of Reno; grandchildren, Sandra Draude and husband, Thomas, Ethan Rasberry, Cade Kraft, Kaleb Long, Abigail Long, Jackson Smith and Allie Smith; a great-grandchild, Finley Draude; a son-in-law, Rod Kraft, of McKinney; a sister, Juanita Garrett, of Woodland; two nieces, Patricia Griffith and husband, Jim and Pamela Myers; and a great-nephew, Michael Griffith; along with a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Renea Kraft; his parents; a sister, Dorothy Jo Myers; and two brothers-in-law, M.C. Myers and R.L. Garrett.
Casket bearers will be Kaleb Long, Jackson Smith, Cade Kraft, Rod Kraft, Travis Smith, Randy Rasberry, Jake Ford and Stephen Long. Honorary bearers will be Clifton Miller, Marc Kaley, Aaron Loftin, Ethan Rasberry and Punchy Brown.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
