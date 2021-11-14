Prairiland FFA members walked away from the recent Paris District Leadership Development competition with five first, two second and one third place win, earning second overall in sweepstakes competition.
Teams placing first and advancing to area competition include the following:
Public Relations with Keeley Webb, Aubree Phillips, Cadie Gray and Reese Bassano;
Agriculture Advocacy with Keegan Forry, Reese Bassano, Emma Allison, Jessica Francis and Julianna Hamill;
Greenhand Chapter Conducting with Allison Choate, DJ Ledbetter, Adi Bulls, Samantha Anderson, Karlie Harp and Emma Morton;
Radio with Keegan Forry, Emerson Penny and Corbin Branham; and
Greenhand Quiz with Karlie Harp, Addi Bulls, Heather Rogers and Samantha Anderson. Harp received high point individual followed by Addison in second, Anderson in third, and Rogers in fifth.
Entries placing second and advancing to area include:
Senior Chapter Conducting with Emerson Penny, Aubree Phillips, Randee Maull, Laken Dawson, Jessica Francis and Lexi Smith;
Spanish Creed with Sendy Ramos; and
Senior Skills with Ty Shannon, Corbin Branham and Annie Moore.
Chapter Quiz with Laken Dawson, Randee Maull and Brooklyn Ladd placed third and will be advancing to area. Laken Dawson received fifth place individually and Randee Maull received eighth place individually.
Scout Nation competed in Greenhand Creed and placed eighth and Megan Martinez competed in Senior Creed and placed 10th.
