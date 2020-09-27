SEPT. 24 to SEPT. 26
Paris Police Department
Shane Michael Crites, 41: Capias pro fine-Assault (Class C).
Areginald Demond Sanders, 41: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Christopher Lee Mounce, 32: Violation of parole.
Mark James Hlas Jr., 39: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Adrienne Lee Frazier, 44: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams in a drug free zone, repeat offender.
Shane Jordon Varnado, 26: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Larry Wayne Nowell, 61: County court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, 2 to 4 ounces.
Angela Rene Sikes, 40: Order resetting vond/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Rocky Dean Reaves, 55: County court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Kassi Ka Seat, 24: Certain dogs and coyotes prohibited from running at large, motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury.
