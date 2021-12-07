STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/29: Coulter delivered some late game heroics against Bonham to send his team to the championship game of the Prairiland Tournament. He finished the game with 11 points, but none were bigger than the two he scored with his dramatic buzzer beater to win the game.
NAME:
Peyton Holland
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/29: Holland was simply unstoppable all throughout last week’s Prairiland Tournament. In a trio of games, she scored 21, 22 and 16 points, helping her team reach the championship game of the tourney.
NAME:
Kirk Killian
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/29: Killian played a huge role in his team’s dominating win over New Diana. Killian scored 17 points, including his team’s first seven, to help power the Rebels to victory.
NAME:
Braylon Mickens
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/29: Mickens made a big impact for the Wildcats in the Van Tournament this past weekend. In a pair of games, he scored 12 and 22 points, respectively, while also being his team’s leading rebounder throughout the tournament.
NAME:
Markell Smith
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/29: Though it ultimately came in a losing effort, Smith had a terrific outing against Leonard last week for the Bulldogs. He finished with a game-high 14 points, while also pulling down six rebounds.
