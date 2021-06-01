Mrs. Frances Geraldine Toon Clifford, 96, of Paris, passed away peacefully at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Those that knew her well called her Geraldine.
Services will be held celebrating her life at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Fry &Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Loving Officiating. Interment will be at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery.
Geraldine was born on May 9, 1925, to Clyde Homer Toon and Ethel Lee Arnold Toon. Her mother later passed away when Geraldine was only three. Her father remarried Dora Bell Toon, who helped to raise both Geraldine and her brother, Clyde Junior Toon.
At the age of 16 she moved to Paris, Texas and enrolled in the Paris Training School for Nurses. Around the time of her graduation from nursing school, America was entering World War II and Geraldine wanted to do her part in supporting her country and joined the Army as a nurse. After basic training, she was first stationed in El Paso, Texas and later in Seattle, Washington to prepare to be deployed for the invasion of Japan. Subsequently, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Japan and the war ended which sent Mrs. Clifford to Pasadena, California to complete the remainder of her military career and was later honorably discharged as a second lieutenant.
She returned home to Paris, Texas and worked as a nurse at the County Hospital in Paris. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Dr. James Clifford whom she married on Dec. 22, 1946 at 9 a.m. in order to catch the 11 a.m. bus to Shreveport for their honeymoon.
At the time of their marriage, James was in his first year of medical school in Dallas, Texas. While James completed his medical degree, she worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. After her husband completed his education along with further service to his country in the military, they returned home to Paris, Texas and together established the first free-standing radiology and cancer treatment center in the state of Texas.
She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. When asked what was one of her biggest regrets in life, she simply responded “not getting to travel more.” She was adventurous, determined, caring and strong. Her great love was her family whom she lived for till the very end.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Clyde Junior Toon; her brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Charlotte Clifford; and her beloved husband, of 67 years, Dr. James L. Clifford.
Mrs. Clifford is survived by her four children, Retired District Judge Eric Clifford and wife, Melanie, Dr. Philip Clifford and wife, Dr. Yvette Clifford, Gail Parkhill and husband, Dr. Billy Parkhill and Dr. Steven James Clifford and wife, Rebecca; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Davis, Janna Davis, Cameron Davis and wife, Bridgette, Clifford James McCormick, Aaron Zenor, Jessica Clifford Hackney and husband, Bryan, Sarah Clifford Maher and husband, James, Michael Clifford and wife, Olivia, Shannon Clifford, Zachary Clifford and wife, Laura, Dr. Seth Clifford, Dr. Stephanie Spann and husband, Marty and Dr. Benjamin Clifford; and nine great-grandchildren.
Also, a special thank you to caregivers Susan Holmes, Helen Garrison and Connie Shoemate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.