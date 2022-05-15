Lynn Michelle Roberts-Addy, 58, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.
A memorial service has been set for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Lynn was born on Sept. 11, 1963 in Paris, Texas, to Alvie Leon and Elaine Parsons Roberts. She will always be remembered for her sweet and gentle demeanor, except during a Dallas Cowboys game. She was a devoted and loyal Dallas Cowboy fan and a huge fan of Led Zeplin.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Addy; children, Rusty Nowell and wife, Holly, and Shelly Keller and husband, Casey; her greatest joy of all was her grandchildren, Madisyn Hart, Harper Nowell, Carter Wayne Nowell, Blake Hoover, Abel Keller and Tucker Keller; stepchildren, Jason Askue and wife, Deana, Melissa McCoin and husband, Joey, and Alex Addy and wife, Madison; stepgrandchildren, Alyssa Askue, Logan Askue, Richard McCoin and Addy McCoin; niece, Jennifer Urbanski and husband, Zac; great-nieces, Emma and Dixie June; numerous extended family members and many friends; lifelong sister-friends, Kelly Crawford-Addy, Christi Bruce and Kathy Nowell-Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother. Danny Roberts.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
