National Education Association’s Read Across America Day is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually March 2 — Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
Justiss Elementary school celebrated reading all week with a variety of activities.
Kindergarten students M’Kynzlee Rucker and Cameron Taylor showed off their work from “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss. Kindergarten students Braylan Shirey and Addisyn McCarty showed off their work from “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss.
Math intervention teacher Stephanie Connot dressed up as “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff. Justiss third grade teachers Wendy Fleming, Andrea Porcayo, Shelby Peeples, Lisa Brandenburgh and Jennifer Sikes dressed up like Pete from “Pete the Cat” by James Dean.
Justiss Reading Coach Tami Atteburry dressed up as Cat in the Hat and K-1 Literacy Specialist Alicia Lester as Thing 1 from “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss.
At Aikin Elementary, eeachers an stidents celebrated Read Across America last week with Read Across Aikin, using different teachers dressing up as a character from a book and recording themselves reading on location.
On Monday, first grade teacher Madison McDowell dressed up like a mermaid by her castle and read “The Mermaid” by Jan Brett. On Tuesday, students were surprised with a video from Reading Coach Vickie England dressed up as a bear in the woods reading “Bear Feels Scared by Karma Wilson.
On Wednesday, fourth grade teacher Wendy Hamer dressed up as a cowgirl on her ranch reading “Bubba, the Cowboy Prince: A Fractured Texas Tale” by Helen Ketteman. On Thursday, kindergarten paraprofessional Cindy Crawford dressed up as Annabelle in her home reading “Big Bouffant” by Kate Hosford. The week concluded with ESL instructor Adrianne Lowry dressed up as Amelia Earhart by her airplane at the airport reading “I am Amelia Earhart” by Brad Meltzer.
