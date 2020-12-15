Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Houston Street for speeding in the 1400 block of Graham St at 4:49 p.m. Monday. The driver, Billy Wayne Wallace, 62, of Paris, was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected crack cocaine.
Wallace was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man arrested on felony warrant
Paris police arrested Jaquel Davionne Phifer, 26, of Paris, at 9:00 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony probation violation warrant. Phifer was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.