Robert Eugene Norwood, 82, of Powderly, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Fangio and the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Robert, the son of Roy W. Norwood and Ruby D. Williams Norwood, was born Feb. 1, 1940, in Glendale, Arizona.
Robert proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was an electrician and worked for the city of Odessa prior to beginning a career with the Texas Department of Transportation where he retired as a maintenance supervisor.
Robert was a Master Mason, Scottish Rite 32nd Degree and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. He attended First Christian Church.
His parents; and a sister, Juanita Parrigan, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Patton Norwood, whom he married on July 14, 2006; two daughters, Kathy Setzler and husband, Rick, and Diana Crutchfield and husband, Jerry; a sister, Beulah Chisum; step-daughters, Cyndi Smith and husband, Donny, Dian Fourcher and husband, Ken, Trina Clevenger and husband, Mark, and Carrie Albritton and husband Gary; four grandchildren, Brandon Crutchfield and wife, Kristy, Jeramy Crutchfield, Emerald Sharp and husband, Daniel, and Krystal Goodson and husband Matt; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Pickens and husband, Thorne, Kaylee Archer, Trace Sharp and Cade Sharp; a great-great-grandchild, Sloane Pickens; along with numerous step-grandchildren and step- great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
