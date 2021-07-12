Jerry Ray Sessums, born on June 8,1950, to Bessie Lee Sessums, was one of the strongest men who never met a stranger. He was a very hard worker and he worked at the cotton gin, Sure Start, hay fields, construction and was an overall “Jack of All Trades”. He was the best Daddy ever.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Keeling and husband, John, of Lindsay, Oklahoma; five kids, Helen Maria Sessums Dalton and husband, Larry, of Denton Texas, Victoria Sue Sessums Goss, of Denton, Texas, Viola Renee Sessums Holley and husband, Buddy, of Powderly, Texas, Jerry Lee Sessums and Crystal, of Pecan Gap,Texas, Chad Keith Sessums and wife, Sarah, of Howland, Texas; 15 grandchildren, Angel, David, Laura, Teresa, Michelle, Tiffany, Aaron, Beaux, Blake, Lance, Tristan, Makayla, Carl Jr., Haylea, Brian, Destany and Natosha; 23 great-grandkids; as well as several nieces, nephews and numerous wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his mama, Bessie; two sisters, Virginia Lee Dunigan and Dale Maria Hill; and his grandparents.
One of his favorite sayings was "when the Lord’s ready! Until then I’ll keep putting one foot in front of the other" and "I’m going to baptize you in the creek." Favorite hobbies were anything outdoors like fishing, camping, hunting, junking and spending time with his kids. He never said goodbye, he would always say "I Love you" before hanging up the phone.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. at Pecan Gap Cemetery.
