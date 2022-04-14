Jack Wayne Dabbs, 88, of Paris, passed away on his 64th Wedding Anniversary, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
A graveside service has been set for Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Knights of Honor Cemetery with Mikel Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jack was born in Blossom, Texas on Oct. 23, 1933 to Ralph and Mary Hoey Dabbs.
He retired from B&W after 40 years of employment. He married Mary Sue Anderson on April 12, 1958. Together they attended Calvary United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Dabbs; son, Craig Dabbs; grandchildren, Brian Dabbs, Klay Dabbs; step-grandchildren, Brook House and husband, Trent, Jeff Gordon and wife, Melissa and their family; brother-in-law, B.D. Nation; nephews, Mark Nation, Mike Nation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert “Bobby” Dabbs; brothers, Alan Dabbs, Jim Dabbs; sisters, Pat Nation, Beth Dabbs Cope.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Cotton Anderson and Jim Bolton.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Roan Oak Masonic Lodge #860 or Calvary United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dabbs family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
