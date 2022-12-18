In what some speakers called an awesome day marred only by a cold breeze chilling over 200 people gathered near the shell of the former Clarksville General Hospital, ground was broken for a new 15-bed heart and vascular institute Saturday morning.
With construction crews already on the ground, work on the facility which will include an emergency room is expected to take 12 to 15 months.
“It is an awesome day. We look forward to returning to the community and having an outstanding health-care facility for Clarksville and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Arjumand Hashmi, who was the driving force behind restoring a hospital to Red River County.
“It is an honor to be participating in this groundbreaking today,” said Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing. “It was devastating to this community when we lost our hospital. We have had a hospital since 1917 when the first hospital was in a two story home on Monroe Street. Then a second, the Red River General was built in 1937 on Baker Street and then, of course, Red River General Hospital, where we stand today, in 1976.
“Today we celebrate and thank those that have worked so hard on bringing back a hospital to our community. A specialty hospital, a heart and vascular institute and general hospital right here, just a matter of minutes away,” she said. No doubt the hospital will draw people from all areas and walks of life by providing quality health care, needed jobs and create an economic stimulus."
Rushing adding that she is appreciative of all the work done to finally get the hospital back.
"I am grateful to L.D. Williamson and everyone," she said. "It has been great to work with the judge and Clay Meadows. We all appreciate Dr. Hashmi and how he has never given up."
“Eight years ago when the hospital closed, people thought we would never have another hospital, but they didn’t know Dr. Hashmi,” said Red River County judge L.D. Williamson. “He is like a dog with a bone; he just won’t give up. This is a great day for the county and everybody around it.”
“This is a day we have been waiting for, for years,” said hospital advisory board member Clay Meadows. “Everybody stayed on track and we finally got it funded.
“This will be a catalysis for economic growth for our community,” Meadows said.
State Senator Bryan Hughes, whose district includes Clarksville, was also excited about the new addition to the Red River economy.
“This is revolutionary,” he said of the coming of the rural hospital when so many have closed around the state. “I hope this will be an example for other rural hospitals in the country to follow.
He thanked all the principals for their hard work in bringing the hospital to the groundbreaking ceremony.
Hashmi, who noted he is not the owner of the coming health facilities, said that when the first phase of the health-care complex is completed in late 2023 or early 2024, then work will begin on Phase II which is a 50-bed general hospital at 300 West Main St.
