Sylvia Jeanne Bilodeau, 74, of Greenville, passed away on April 21, 2022 surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Harvest Bible Church, with Bro. Jerry Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Memoryland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Services are under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Sylvia was born on May 25, 1947, in Paris, Texas to Clifton and Evelyn Chaney Battle.
She married Robert Joseph Bilodeau on Sept. 21, 1970, in Sherman, Texas.
She worked as a switchboard operator and was a member of Harvest Bible Church.
Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Angela St. John and husband, James, Andrea Saldana and husband, Antonio, Cathy Stewart and husband, David; brother, Phillip Battle and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Summer and Juan Garcia, Tori St. John, Chris Alter, Kennith and Latoya Cooper, Rachael Dutton, Howard Dutton Jr., Josh Dutton, Johnathan Young, Heather and Dashawn Bledsaw, Aaron Stewart, Cortney and Sam Pease, Hannah Rowton and husband, Tyler; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, John Robert Bilodeau.
