A Paris Police Department officer responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle call in the 10 block of East Booth Street at 1:08 p.m. Monday. A 1985 Chevrolet Silverado had been rummaged through and an unlocked 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was missing some of its accessories. The suspect had stolen and driven a 1995 red GMC Sierra short bed pickup out a back lot, ramming and causing significant damage to a sheet metal gate while exiting the scene, police said. An Auto Theft Task Force detective was notified.
Police jail man on probation revocation warrant
Paris police arrested a man in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday for an outstanding warrant of motion to revoke probation-accident involving injury/death. He was taken to and booked into the Paris Police Department jail.
Police investigating cryptocurrency account theft
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, a complainant reported that his cellphone and cryptocurrency accounts were hacked after visiting a store in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue. He believed the SIM card was changed on his phone, giving the suspect access to his CoinBase account that is linked to his Bank of America account, resulting in more than $24,000 taken from his account, police said. The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.
Police charge man with drug possession
An officer responded to a welfare concern in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday about a man sleeping in a vehicle at the gas pumps. The man was identified and found to be in possession of a clear baggie containing a green leafy substance, suspected to be marijuana. Police charged him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. He was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 4 gram for possessing a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 65 calls for service and arrested two adults on Tuesday.
