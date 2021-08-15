Randy Dean Brown, 59, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home.
Following cremation, under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home, burial will be made in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will schedule a gathering to celebrate Randy’s life at a later date.
Randy, the son of Tollie Eugene Brown and Dora Faye Parker Brown, was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Paris.
He attended Prairiland High School. His career working at Evergreen Cemetery spanned thirty years. Randy also worked for Trees Company, and Whitmire Tree Company.
His father, Tolly Eugene Brown, and two brothers, Carl Brown and Dale Brown, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Dora Faye Ebbs and husband, Arlie; children, Alicia Yarbrough and husband, Stephen, and Cody Brown and Britiney Smith; grandchildren, Landon Brown, Maverick Brown, Aleeah Yarbrough, Wyatt Yarbrough, Gannon Yarbrough, Chloe Pasquill, Kolton Brown, Ethan Brown, Aubrey Brown and Savannah Brown; one sister, Debra McClain and husband, Mike; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests funds be sent to a Go Fund Me set up by Britiney Smith or send funds to Bright-Holland Funeral Home to defray costs.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.