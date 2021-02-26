Patricia Nelson Coleman, 81, of Dallas, went with her Holy Father on Feb. 16, 2021.
She was born in Rye, New York on Feb. 22, 1939, to Margaret Blankenship and W L Jack Nelson, while her father was with the War Production Board.
She is predeceased by her parents.
The family moved to Dallas when Pat was a young girl and settled in the Park Cities. She graduated from the Hockaday School, and went on to attend Bennett College for Women in Millbrook, New York and Southern Methodist University.
Pat leaves her husband, Jack Rue Coleman; their three children, Margaret Coleman Billings, of Celina, Elizabeth Jennings Coleman, of Little Elm and her wife, Marion Lynn Gibbons and John Nelson Coleman and his wife, Grace Huntley Coleman, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. She treasured her five grandchildren, David Price Billings, Michael Alexander Billings and Margaret Elizabeth Billings, Claire Jennings Coleman and Jack Carter Coleman; her brother, William Peterson Nelson and his wife, Nancy, of Denver, Colorado.
She was an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball, Dallas Junior League, Hesitation, Slipper Club, Hockaday Alumnae Association, Dallas Shakespeare Club and the Dallas Woman's Club, where she continued the legacy of her grandmother, an early president. Dallas Country Club was a favorite place to gather and celebrate many special occasions and just quiet dinners with valued friends.
Pat was presented by the Idlewild Club in 1959. She and Jack met on a blind date during her debut season and they were married on Nov. 25, 1961. They had the ultimate love story and a rare storybook marriage, one that truly lived up to their marriage vows.
Patricia's heart was as big as they come. She always listened intently, had a kind word and a smile. Her unwavering generosity, kindness, caring and never putting herself before others will always remain with us. They always say "The best things come in small packages."
Memorial contributions may be considered to Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75225; Southwestern Diabetic Foundation, P. O. Box 918, Gainesville, Texas 76241.
Services may be pending.
