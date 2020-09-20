Linda Lee Walker Kropp, 66 years of age, of Mesquite, Texas, was called home on Sept. 17, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center.
Linda was born on July 23, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Don and Dorothy Walker.
She graduated Charter Class from Skyline H.S., Dallas, Texas, where she completed a cosmetology course and met her future husband.
Linda worked for many years as a Workers Comp liaison and retired after 17 years of service to care for grandchildren. She loved it.
Linda had a passion for shopping. Seriously, she had a knack for knowing exactly what a person needed or wanted and would go through great lengths searching until she found it! She was amazing! She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. She was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite place to visit was Disney World with her family. Linda had a heart for connecting with others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit.
Linda was an amazing wife, mother and friend who was loved by all.
Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles Lee Kropp; children, Crystal Lee Paul and husband, Michael Paul and Justin Lee Kropp; grandchildren, Addison, Logan Lee, Landon, Lane, Lauren Lee, Josephine and James; sister, Jeana Walker; and brother, Wayne Williams and his wife, Dee; along with numerous family members.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at New Hope Funeral Home, with Bob Carroll as pastor presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Paris, Texas, at 2:30 p.m.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.