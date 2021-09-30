Paris police arrested 41-year-old Feliciano Castanon Godinez at his residence in the 1100 block of 12th Street SE at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Godinez was known to have two outstanding felony warrants charging him with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age and indecency with a child by sexual contact. Godinez was booked into the city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Two arrested in connection to Sept. 22 robbery
Investigators of the Paris Police Department arrested 26-year-old Davarious Demone Brown at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday at his residence in the 200 block of Stone Avenue. Brown had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated robbery. The warrant stemmed from a Sept. 22 case that occurred in the 700 block of Hearon Street, where Brown is suspected of pointing a gun at a complainant and demanding the keys to his vehicle. Brown is believed to have then stolen a rifle out of the vehicle.
During the arrest, Brown was found to be in possession of a handgun, suspected marijuana, and prescription pills that he did not have a prescription to possess. Brown is a convicted felon and was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Finess Shamar McCuin, 17, was also arrested in connection to this robbery at his residence at 1:07 p.m. and was also charged with aggravated robbery. Both were booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday.
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is auditing November 2020 elections in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties, a move that came hours after former President Donald Trump asked for an election audit bill to be added to a special legislative session agenda. Officials at the county, state and federal levels all say there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas. Do you believe the audit is necessary?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.