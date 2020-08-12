Dorothy Jean Goss, 88, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Brentwood Terrace Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
At a later date the family will schedule a gathering and memorial service. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Goss, the daughter of Colie D. Layton and Lera Dillard Layton, was born on March 12, 1932, in Roxton, Texas.
Dorothy retired from McCuistion Regional Medical Center in the food service department. Following retirement from the hospital she continued to work in healthcare sitting with the elderly which was a job she enjoyed and took great pride in.
She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary for many years. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, and in more recent years playing 42 and going to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, J. D. Partridge; and later by her second husband, Earl Goss. Also preceding her in death were her parents; three sons, Delmer Partridge, Ricky Partridge and Robert Partridge; and two sisters, Elizabeth Ellis and Lorraine Cox.
Survivors include two sons, Danny Partridge and Paul Partridge and wife, Barbara, all of Paris; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
