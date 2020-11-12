Paris ISD competed in the fourth annual “Stuff the Bus” stuffing drive. The district donated approximately 2,000 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry.
“Paris ISD showed up and showed out despite being in a global pandemic,” drive director Jennifer Ray said. “Aikin Elementary School will be getting the Traveling Turkey Trophy this year with 862 boxes of stuffing collected. Aikin has possession of the trophy until the competition next year.”
“I was not sure what to expect this year, but I am extremely impressed and thankful,” Downtown Food Pantry Operations Director Chuck Burton said.
