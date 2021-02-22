Barbara Elaine Skaggs, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Barbara was born on Nov. 29, 1945, in Clarksville, to Archie E. and Vivian Tuggle Rains.
Her parents; her husband, Gene Paul Skaggs; and her sister, Teresa Ann Morgan, preceded her in death.
Barbara loved all of God’s creations, except maybe spiders. She and Gene Paul adopted and fostered countless dogs and cats over the years. She was an early member of the Red River County Humane Society and a member of the McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church. Barbara loved her Lord. She was a great cook and avid QVC shopper. Barbara was kind, generous, funny, stubborn to a fault and truly one of a kind. She will be missed and one last time we’ll say to Barbara, love you, bye!
Graveside services are set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Stone’s Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. Jerry Colgrove officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the cemetery. Mrs. Skaggs will lie in state on Tuesday evening at Clarksville Funeral Home. Covid-19 regulations apply.
Pallbearers are Chuck McClary, Scott King, Jacob King, Rick Bachman, Tracy Williams and Randy Kennedy. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Allen, Solon King, Eddie Hausler, Harry Moore, Bruce Shimpock and Corky Whitley.
Survivors include her aunt, Wanda Tuggle Davis, of Blossom; brothers-in-law, Reagan Skaggs and wife, Regine, of Paris and Waymon Morgan, of Houston; nephews, Michael Morgan, of Houston, Reagan Skaggs Jr., of Dallas; nieces, Leigh Annis Kennedy and husband, Randy, of Pattonville, Tracy Townes, of Blossom, Elizabeth Ann Morgan, of Houston; cousins, including Beverly Bumgarner, of Clarksville; special daughter, Paula Nichols and husband, Jeff, of Paris; wonderful friend and helper, Bessie Jackson; and of course her fur babies, Mitz and Abby.
Memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to the Red River County Humane Society, P.O. Box 45, Clarksville, Texas 75426 or the McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 365, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
