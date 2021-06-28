Betty Jean Boren, 83, of Paris, Texas, left this earth to join her beloved husband, Oliver Dee, on June 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born on Dec. 31, 1937, in Paris, Texas, to Willis Haley and Nona Rushing Haley.
Betty married the love of her life, Oliver Dee Boren, on July 11, 1953, in Paris, Texas.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Paris, Texas. Betty worked as office manager for Red River Trucking Company. After retirement she worked at Tire City, a family business, until her health failed her. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Paris, Texas.
Betty enjoyed camping, reading, gardening and was a lover of her flowers. Betty attended all her kids and grandkids sporting events, and she loved her church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver; her parents; her daughter, Laura Layton; great-grandson, Grayson Oliver Brooks; brothers, Billy Haley and Eddie Haley; and a sister, Joy York.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Roger Boren and wife, Brenda, of Reno, Texas and Randy Boren and wife, Kristi, of Pattonville, Texas; two daughters, Beverly Boren, of Paris and Sharri Stogner and husband, Royce, of Paris; two sons-in-law, Lonnie Layton and Stevie Cope, of Paris; and a sister-in-law, Mary Haley; of Temple, Texas; and one brother, Richard Haley and wife, Patty, of Arizona; and two sisters, Lenita Proctor and husband, Eddie, of Powderly, Texas and Martha Malone and husband, Bruce Raney, of Paris, Texas. Also, nine grandchildren, Randa Parris, Eric Layton, Lonna Lewis, Ryan Cope, Stefany Ellis, Megan Stogner, Leah Harding, Drew Boren and KaDee Keenum; great-grandchildren, Reese, Mabry and Lennon Parris, Blake and Tyson Lewis, Emma and Ali Layton, Hanna and Jaxon Cope, Dakota and Cayden Ellis, Alaina Brooks, Matthew Griffith, Olivia and Lola Keenum, Aiden and Ella Lane, Carson Harding and Sawyer and Reed Boren.
Graveside service will be on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Pavilion at Evergreen Cemetery, with Tony Vanderwilt officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Pavilion.
Services provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 425 S Church St., Paris, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.