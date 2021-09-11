Yvonne LaJean McNabb

Yvonne LaJean Watson McNabb, 92, of Blossom, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sep. 13, 2021, at East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Black and Bro. Henry Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow at East Post Oak Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Steve Brown, Keith Brown, Stacy Cranford, Chris Brown, Patrick Brown, Josh McNabb, Justin Brown and Kaleb Brown.The family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 10 until 11 a.m.
Yvonne was born Sep. 7, 1929, in Levelland, Hockley County, Texas, a daughter of Jessie B. and Florence Parker Watson. She married J.T. McNabb Jr. on May 24, 1947 in Avery Texas. They had been married 70 years at the time of his death in 2017. She was a pastor’s wife and was retired from Blossom Elementary School in the cafeteria. She was a member of East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. McNabb; her parents, Jessie and Florence Watson; brothers, William and Jay B. Watson; and sisters, Bessie Garrett, Margaret Hoosier and Mildred Brantley.
She is survived by children, Kathy Brown of Blossom, Patricia Cranford and husband, Leroy, of Gary, Charolette Bollman and husband, Keith, of Paris, Carla Rhodes and husband, George of Blossom, and Michael McNabb and wife, Glynese, of Paris; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Waterford Hospice and caregivers Jennifer Mathewson, Bailee Syrus, Brittany McCulluch and Amy Goodman.
If desired, memorials may be made to the East Post Oak Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
